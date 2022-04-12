(Bloomberg Law) -- New York City’s in vitro fertilization coverage benefits for city employees illegally discriminates against same-sex male couples, according to a charge filed with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Corey Briskin and Nicholas Maggipinto, a married same-sex couple covered by the city’s health plan, say the insurance coverage doesn’t extend the same IVF benefits to gay men as it does to straight and lesbian couples or single women, according to a charge shared with Bloomberg Law.

“One of the first things that we talked about—slightly before we got married but when we got serious—was that both of us wanted to have children,” Maggipinto told Bloomberg Law. “We started off on the path of figuring out exactly how we were going to be able to do that.”

The couple, both of whom are covered by the city’s plan because Briskin used to be a city employee, said they’re pursuing an EEOC charge because they believe the plan unlawfully creates a different standard for providing IVF to straight couples than for same-sex male couples. They’re hoping that by filing a charge with the EEOC, the agency tasked with enforcing workplace anti-bias laws, all gay male couples covered under the plan will have the same benefits as other employees wishing to become parents.

“There are now these additional consequential realities that we face in terms of employment benefits,” said Maggipinto. “We have to make them work and they cannot be denied to us.”

New York City’s insurance plan provides IVF benefits for those who can’t conceive after 12 months attempting to do so, or after 12 cycles of intrauterine insemination—creating a standard for who is deemed “infertile.” Briskin and Maggipinto can’t meet that requirement as a same-sex male couple, so they cannot qualify for the benefits, they allege.

“That means that a straight employee who is unable to conceive with their partner can qualify as ‘infertile’ and receive IVF coverage. So can a lesbian employee unable to conceive with her partner (using a sperm donor),” the charge alleges. “But gay men, although equally incapable of conceiving a child without IVF, are denied coverage entirely.”

State Laws

New York state law requires group insurance plans of more than 100 people to cover three full cycles of IVF. The law, which took effect in 2020, permits insurers to review services to ensure medical necessity, and bans insurance companies from discriminating based on an insured person’s sexual orientation, gender identity, or marital status, according to guidance from the state’s Department of Financial Services.

New York also legalized paid surrogacy in 2021, and the DFS advised insurers “to provide immediate coverage of diagnostic and treatment services, including prescription drugs, for the diagnosis and treatment of infertility (“basic infertility treatments”) for individuals who are unable to conceive due to their sexual orientation or gender identity and are covered” under group health policies.

The city’s policy violates the New York State Human Rights Law, the New York City Human Rights Law, and Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, according to Briskin and Maggipinto’s charge.

“Given the realities of who we are—which is two men—we would never be able to satisfy” how the city defines infertility, Briskin told Bloomberg Law. And without insurance coverage, the couple financially can’t proceed. According to data from the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, a single cycle of IVF costs $12,400 on average—and multiple cycles sometimes are necessary. They also haven’t gotten to the point of matching with a surrogate because of the costs, according to Peter Romer-Friedman, principal at Gupta Wessler PLLC who’s representing them.

“If we were able to just go ahead and pay for it ourselves, we might have a very different situation,” Briskin said.

City Hall

Last July, Briskin asked the city to change its policy and his request was denied, the charge alleges.

City Hall spokesman Jonah Allon said the Adams administration supports the rights of LGBT New Yorkers to access health care.

“New York City has been a leader in offering IVF treatments for any city employee or dependent covered by the city’s health plan who has shown proof of infertility, and our policies treat all people covered under the program equally, regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation,” he said in an emailed statement.

He said the city will review the details of the charge.

“The City’s discriminatory policy has forced Mr. Briskin and Mr. Maggipinto to put their lives on hold and has deprived them of building the family they desire—only because of their sex and sexual orientation,” the charge states. “Meanwhile, each year that they have delayed starting their family, the cost of IVF has risen.”

