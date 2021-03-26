(Bloomberg) -- New York City’s mayoral candidates have experience with housing, policing, garbage, finance, law and nonprofits, as well as running for president. More than a dozen people are vying to replace Bill de Blasio as mayor of the largest U.S. city.

De Blasio, mayor since 2014, is in the last year of his second term and can’t run again. The race to succeed him is wide open with half of voters still undecided, according to a poll by Fontas/CODA released March 24.

New York City is using ranked-choice voting for the first time in its mayoral election. Voters will be able to select as many as five candidates. If the top vote-getter secures more than 50% of the vote, he or she is declared the winner. If not, the last-place candidate is eliminated, and the votes redistributed among the second choices. The process continues until a candidate wins a majority. Read more here: A Different Way to Vote Gets a New York City Audition: QuickTake

Here are the leading candidates:

Eric Adams, the Blue-Collar Favorite

Eric Adams, 60, has been Brooklyn borough president since 2014. He’s a former state senator and top-ranking New York Police Department officer. Adams has won key labor endorsements as he presents himself to be the candidate for working-class New Yorkers. Adams came in second place in the Fontas/CODA poll, with 10% of the vote. Adams has more campaign money than any other candidate with $8 million. He has pledged to make the city run more efficiently, roll back taxes and regulations and use his experience as a cop to improve community-police relationships.

Shaun Donovan, the Housing Expert with D.C. Friends

Shaun Donovan, 55, is former U.S. housing secretary and former director of the Office of Management and Budget under President Barack Obama. Donovan also headed the city’s housing department under Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who is the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg News parent Bloomberg LP. Donovan has pledged to spend $2 billion a year on programs to repair public housing, create a down payment assistance program for homebuyers, reallocate about $500 million from the NYPD budget to community-based security measures and create 500,000 jobs in four years.

Kathryn Garcia, the Ex-Trash Boss

Kathryn Garcia, 51, is former New York City sanitation commissioner and former interim chair of the New York City Housing Authority. She was de Blasio’s go-to crisis manager during her tenure, tackling the distribution of millions of meals during the pandemic, as well as a lead-poisoning crisis in public housing. Her major plans include free child care for parents with children under 3 making less than $70,000 a year, universal Internet access and legalizing recreational marijuana.

Raymond McGuire, the Wall Street Executive

Raymond McGuire, 64, once the highest-ranking Black Wall Street executive, co-headed Citigroup Inc.’s investment bank for more than a decade before leaving to run for mayor. McGuire is backed financially by New York’s elite from finance to real estate with $7.4 million in funds. Raised in Dayton, Ohio, he moved to New York City after completing his MBA and law degree at Harvard University. He vows to sponsor 50% of salaries for 50,000 small-business workers for one year, rebuild the NYPD and advance career opportunities for youth.

Dianne Morales, the Progressive Public Servant

Dianne Morales, 53, is a former public special-education teacher who has spent the past decade as chief executive officer of Phipps Neighborhoods, an antipoverty nonprofit in the Bronx. Her parents are from Puerto Rico, and she was born and raised in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. She has pledged basic income relief for every household and advocated defunding the police, enacting a citywide rent moratorium, increasing funding for immigrant legal assistance and investing in green jobs.

Scott Stringer, the Auditor

Scott Stringer, 60, was elected New York City’s comptroller in 2013. His office oversees the $247.2 billion public pension system, audits all agencies, reviews contracts and issues municipal bonds. Born and raised in Washington Heights, he was a state lawmaker for 13 years and also served as Manhattan borough president. Stringer wants to reduce property taxes and invest $400 million in revenue to affordable housing. He’s also campaigning to put $500 million toward building child care facilities in neighborhoods where access is lacking.

Maya Wiley, the Civil-Rights Activist

Maya Wiley, 57, is a civil-rights lawyer and former MSNBC legal analyst who worked as counsel to de Blasio and also served as his director of women- and minority-owned business enterprises. She is third-ranked in the race, pulling in 6% of the vote in the Fontas/CODA Poll. Wiley’s “New Deal New York” plans to inject $10 billion into the city’s economy and 100,000 jobs. Another major proposal from her campaign is $5,000 annual stipends for 100,000 unpaid, domestic caregivers like stay-at-home moms and single parents.

Andrew Yang, the Name They Know

Andrew Yang, 46, is an entrepreneur and former U.S. presidential candidate. He’s the best-known candidate, with 85% of likely voters saying they have heard of him in the Fontas/CODA Poll. Yang also led the poll with 16% of the vote. He won a key endorsement with the backing of Bronx U.S. Representative Ritchie Torres. Yang is proposing $2,000 monthly checks for the poorest New Yorkers, a scaled-back version of the universal basic income plan he campaigned on in 2020, as well as 24/7 vaccine access.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.