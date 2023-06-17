(Bloomberg) -- New York City’s air quality deteriorated early Sunday as smoke from wild fires in Canada returned to the US East Coast.

The air quality as of 12 a.m. Sunday was rated as unhealthy, according to the Environmental Protection Agency’s AirNow map. The reading means people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens should avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

Still, the smog isn’t likely to reach the intensity seen in the previous week, when smoky air turned the Manhattan skyline orange. Air quality is forecast to return to moderate levels later Sunday and Monday, according to AirNow.

