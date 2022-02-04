(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. East Coast was shivering under a mix of sleet and freezing rain Friday that could create icy and dangerous driving conditions from New York City to Boston.

An area stretching from Central Pennsylvania to Eastern Massachusetts was under a winter weather advisory, while most of Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine was under the more serious winter storm warning, according to the National Weather Service.

“Boston has a mix of sleet and freezing rain, New York City is still above freezing,” said Marc Chenard, a meteorologist at the U.S. Weather Prediction Center. “Initially roads will be wet but some will ice. These types of events can result in some hazardous road conditions."

The subway system in New York City and the Metro North and Long Island railroads were both running normally, with no shutdowns or changes planned due to the storm, according to a Metropolitan Transportation Authority representative. About 60,000 homes and businesses in New York were without power at about 1 p.m. on Friday, according to PowerOutage.us, which tracks utility data. New York Governor Kathy Hochul urged people to avoid travel and implemented a slower speed limit of 45 miles (72 kilometers) per hour on multiple roads in the region.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.