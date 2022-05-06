New York City Back in Business as the Tuxedo Returns

(Bloomberg) -- The tuxedo made a full comeback this week, proving uncomfortable outfits will live once again and giving a boost to the waiters, car drivers, makeup artists and lighting designers who rely on New York’s cultural vitality.

It started Monday at the Costume Institute benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where Elon Musk channeled “Downton Abbey” in white tie and tails.

How did that go? On Wednesday, the soon-to-be Lord of Twitter had lined up new financing for his buyout of the social media company.

Not every guy in a tuxedo had that kind of week -- but plenty had a good time.

Thursday was date night for Blackstone’s Carlos Whitaker and his wife, Adora Whitaker of PJT Partners, who donned their finery for New York City Ballet.

The occasion: a Stravinsky Festival Celebration, which raised $2.6 million and included a performance and supper bringing out Wilbur Ross, Stephen Scherr, Rosie Perez, New York City Ballet Chair Diana Taylor and her companion Michael R. Bloomberg, the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News.

To be sure, not everybody at the ballet dressed in black-tie attire. New York Mayor Eric Adams wore a suit and tie as he commended guests for funding movement workshops in public schools and hospitals.

“Right here at Lincoln Center, you’re helping children that live at Lincoln Place in Brooklyn,” Adams said. “You’re helping people who know nothing about the ballet.”

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer also came in a suit, back from Washington after setting up a vote next week on a bill that would guarantee nationwide access to abortions.

“Just as the New York City Ballet came back from Covid, we will triumph over that awful Supreme Court decision,” he said, earning applause.

Let’s hear it for the ladies. Stacy Bash-Polley, a former Goldman Sachs partner, in April joined Blackstone as a senior adviser working with David Blitzer’s teams in the tactical opportunities and growth equity group, she said Wednesday night at New York City Center’s benefit honoring its longtime leader, Arlene Shuler.

Also there were Kelli O’Hara (socialite Aurora Fane in HBO’s “The Gilded Age”), Melissa Errico (who has a show at 54 Below on May 11), arts patron Adrienne Arsht, Joseph Steinberg, Mark Kingdon, John Arnhold, and Dick Cashin.

City Center’s gala offered a performance of “Into the Woods,” while at New York City Ballet, Maria Kowroski and students of the School of American Ballet took the audience to the circus in a piece choreographed by Jerome Robbins.

But Adams, speaking at the ballet event, cautioned that leaving the city is a bad idea.

“I really have a broken heart, all those people who believe you can leave the city and enjoy themselves,” Adams said. “Like Arnold Schwarzenegger said, ‘They will be back,’ because we are back.”

As for swagger, it was found in a “New York” tattoo that writer Jill Kargman has had on her back for 10 years.

“For black-tie, since Covid, I’ve been wearing strapless dresses, so it shows” she said. “I want to be a cheerleader for New York.”

