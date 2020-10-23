(Bloomberg) -- The New York City Ballet has “made the difficult decision” to cancel its 2020-2021 season, according to the ballet company’s website. Performances will resume September 21, 2021.

The cancellation of the upcoming season comes after Covid-19 forced the ballet to take its fall slate fully digital, broadcasting through its social media channels and website.

Live shows have fallen victim to the pandemic. Broadway shows, which have been closed since March 12, will remain shuttered until at least May 30, 2021.

