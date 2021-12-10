Top Stories
Inflation Nation
6:09
Canadian dollar underperforms following U.S. inflation print
6:16
Bank of Canada to keep 2% inflation target in new mandate
5:50
'Get used to it': Food prices expected to hit record in 2022
6:04
Experts say dividend stocks can offer some protection against inflation
6:16
'January still in play' for a hike: Bay Street reacts to BoC decision
3:57
Pattie Lovett-Reid's 10 tips on managing your finances amid runaway inflation
6:35
Bank of Canada can hold off on rate hikes despite risks: Economists
3:57
Gas prices may slowly stop declining once we approach Christmas: Analyst
5:51
Chip shortage, supply chain issues give used car prices rare boost
4:55
Canadians lack confidence in fight to curb inflation: Poll
Dec 10
Money lessons and regrets from Canadian business leaders6:44
Money lessons and regrets from Canadian business leaders
BNN Bloomberg asked some of the country's most prominent investors and business leaders about how their approach to personal finance has changed over the years and the invaluable lessons they learned along the way.
Dec 101:07
Ontario urges work from home extension and boosters for 18+
Ontario will expand COVID-19 vaccine booster eligibility to all adults early in the new year in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.
-
Dec 10
Cannabis Canada Weekly: Outlook for 2022, CSE plans new tier to boost trading volumes
U.S. sluggish on legalization, Tilray adds U.S. distillery, and Fire & Flower strikes deal with Pineapple Express
-
Dec 107:38
Bank of Canada to unveil new inflation mandate on Monday
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government is ready to announce the Bank of Canada’s new inflation targeting mandate.
-
Dec 9
Brookfield sees 'truly massive' opportunities in energy shift1:50
Brookfield sees 'truly massive' opportunities in energy shift
Investors face an historic opportunity to put their money into renewable energy assets given the global consensus that now exists around the urgent need for decarbonization, according to Brookfield Asset Management Inc.
-
BNN Bloomberg Picks
5:02
CFL inks deal with British sports data firm in hopes of growing audience
-
7:23
The world is so desperate for manure even human waste is a hot commodity
-
1:58
Even Elon Musk thinks about quitting his job
-
Company behind pink delivery robots to temporarily pull devices off Toronto sidewalks
-
8:06
Toronto realtor doesn't foresee BoC rate hikes having big impact on housing market
-
How to deal with shopping anxiety this holiday season
-
Dec 10
Hedge funds ensnared in expansive DOJ probe into short selling
The U.S. Justice Department has launched an expansive criminal investigation into short selling by hedge funds and research firms, scrutinizing their symbiotic relationships and hunting for signs that they improperly coordinated trades or broke other laws to profit, according to people familiar with the matter.
-
Dec 10
Dip buyers scoring historic win in stocks that defy bond warning
The twin issues that have recently rocked stocks -- the omicron coronavirus variant and a hawkish Federal Reserve -- did nothing this week to deter dip buyers, who powered American equities to their best rally in 10 months.
-
Dec 10
Royal Dutch Shell Plc shareholders approved the relocation of the company’s headquarters to London from The Netherlands, a move that will help it to boost returns while transitioning to clean energy.
-
Dec 23, 2019
Dec 9
Canadian oil output to start sliding in 2032, regulator says8:15
Canadian oil output to start sliding in 2032, regulator says
Canada’s oil production will rise for the next decade and then start declining as countries strive to curb greenhouse gas emissions, potentially reducing revenues from the country’s biggest export.
-
Dec 10
LA port empty-container problem ‘becoming worse,’ trucking group says
Restrictions on empty-container returns at major ports are the top issue that needs fixing to help ease U.S. supply-chain bottlenecks, the head of the Harbor Trucking Association said, adding that true round-the-clock operations aren’t yet in place.
-
23h ago
JPMorgan set to pay US$200 million fine over lax staff monitoring
JPMorgan Chase & Co. is preparing to pay roughly US$200 million to resolve U.S. regulatory investigations into lapses over monitoring employee communications.
-
Dec 9
Nuvei analysts stand by stock after short report, see 115% potential upside2:18
Nuvei analysts stand by stock after short report, see 115% potential upside
Nuvei Corp. found support from analysts after it sought to calm the waters in the aftermath of a short-seller’s report that knocked its stock down by as much as 56 per cent Wednesday.
-
Dec 10
DHL doubles robots as humans alone can’t handle holiday crunch
Santa Claus is getting a bunch of help from robots this Christmas, as one of the world’s biggest supply-chain firms rushed to add automation to its U.S. operations ahead of the holidays.
-
Dec 106:59
Canada, Mexico seek united front over 'damaging' EV tax credit
Mexico’s ambassador to Canada said his government and that of Justin Trudeau are of one mind about how to counter the Biden administration’s Buy American tax credits for electric vehicles as the proposal heads for a vote in the U.S. Senate.
-
Dec 9
'If the opportunity exists': CPPIB open to investing in Canada’s rental market6:23
'If the opportunity exists': CPPIB open to investing in Canada’s rental market
Canada’s biggest pension fund is open to investing in the country’s rental market to help increase much-needed housing supply – “if the opportunity exists.”
-
23h ago
U.S. grants first strategic reserve oil exchange to Exxon
The Department of Energy said it approved the first exchange of 4.8 million barrels of oil for release to Exxon Mobil Corp.
-
Dec 10
Restaurant income fund SIR issuing special year-end distributions
SIR Income Royalty Fund is issuing two additional year-end payouts for investors, amid what it describes as “excess of distributable cash”, the publicly traded trust announced on Friday.
-
Dec 8
Scotiabank CEO Porter sees years of upheaval finally paying off6:39
Scotiabank CEO Porter sees years of upheaval finally paying off
Brian Porter hasn’t had many moments of vindication during his tumultuous eight years as chief executive officer of Bank of Nova Scotia, Canada’s third-biggest lender. He got a big one last week.
-
Opinion
Dec 6
Taxing capital gains on homes 'a step too far' for politicians: Ex-CMHC CEO7:53
Taxing capital gains on homes 'a step too far' for politicians: Ex-CMHC CEO
"There are lots of options. But politicians just aren’t allowed to have this conversation because the opposition -- and it’s any colour -- will skewer them for it. And so we don’t have the debate that we need to have.”
-
Dec 107:11
Definity sees up to $25M profit hit from B.C. floods
Severe flooding and mudslides that wrecked havoc on British Columbia residents last month will cut more than $20 million from Definity Financial Corp.’s earnings, according to an estimate released Friday.
-
23h ago6:33
The Week Ahead: BoC economic update, U.S. Fed and BoE interest rate decisions
What to watch in the week ahead: Christia Freeland holds a joint news conference with BoC Governor Tiff Macklem, Federal Reserve and the Bank of England announce interest rate decisions.
-
Dec 106:13
StatsCan reports debt relative to household income up in Q3
Statistics Canada says the amount Canadians owe relative to how much they are earning rose in the third quarter, pushed higher by growing mortgage debt.
-
Dec 10
Bezos’s Blue Origin cleared of safety allegations by FAA
(Bloomberg) -- Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin LLC has been cleared of safety allegations and can proceed with a planned launch on Saturday.
-
Dec 106:40
OSFI leaves rainy day capital buffer unchanged
The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) is leaving the domestic stability buffer for systemically important banks unchanged.