(Bloomberg) -- New York City crime has declined from last year’s pandemic-fueled surge to the lowest in three decades, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Robberies, misdemeanors and major felony property crimes year-to-date all are at their lowest in three decades, de Blasio said Wednesday during a press briefing. Over the same period, arrests for gun possession are up 20%, he said.

“It’s a typical thing out there for certain folks to doubt New York City, or to doubt our ability to make a comeback, or doubt the NYPD, but the facts speak for themselves,” said de Blasio, who is in his last year in office.

Shootings were down 8.7% in September from a year earlier, while murders were down 23.7% and burglaries were down 15.8%, according to the mayor.

