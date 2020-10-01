(Bloomberg) -- The coronavirus pandemic has cost New York City its Aa1 credit rating, the second highest awarded by Moody’s Investors Service.

The city’s general obligation bond rating was cut one notch to Aa2 from Aa1, according to a release from the company. The downgrade impacts $38.7 billion of general obligation bonds. Moody’s also lowered the city’s $4.5 billion of appropriation backed debt by one level to Aa3 from Aa2.

“The downgrade reflects the substantial financial challenges New York City faces caused by the economic response to the coronavirus pandemic and our expectation that New York City is on a longer recovery path than most other major cities,” Nicholas Samuels, a lead analyst at Moody’s, said in a credit ratings report on Thursday.

Moody’s kept its negative outlook on the city’s debt, signaling another downgrade is possible. This “reflects ongoing uncertainty about how long the pandemic’s economic consequences will impact the city’s economy and budget, including the return of office workers, business and leisure travel and real estate markets,” Moody’s said. “The outlook also reflects our opinion that the city cannot shift to a ‘back to normal’ economy until a vaccine is widely available.”

