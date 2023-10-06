(Bloomberg) -- New York City is facing another round of heavy rain that could trigger flash flooding as the remnants of Tropical Storm Philippe merge with a weather front coming out of the west.

The city may see up to 2 inches (5 centimeters) of rain Friday night into Saturday as the weather front passes through, while Philippe will likely soak much of New England later Saturday, said Bob Oravec, a senior branch forecaster at the US Weather Prediction Center. With soil already saturated across the region, there is a possibility of more flooding, the National Weather Service said in a hazardous weather outlook.

“State agencies are on high alert with forecasts showing significant rainfall tonight and tomorrow,” Governor Kathy Hochul said Friday in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “While we expect less rainfall than last week, there is potential for flash flooding. Be sure to monitor local forecasts, exercise caution while traveling, and stay safe.”

The latest rainfall threat comes just a week after downpours deluged New York, shutting down subway and commuter rail lines and leaving many streets and homes under water. An all-time record 8.05 inches fell at John F. Kennedy International Airport, while records for the date were set in Central Park and at LaGuardia Airport.

