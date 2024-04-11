(Bloomberg) -- New York City is poised to get its first professional soccer stadium, a 25,000-seat venue in Queens that’s been in negotiations for more than a decade, meaning top-level players will no longer have to compete in baseball venues.

New York City Football Club gained land-use approval Thursday for the privately financed $780 million stadium, which will be located near Citi Field, home of the New York Mets. They’ve been playing Major League Soccer games both at Citi Field and Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

The effort is part of a far broader development in the Willets Point area that will also include 2,500 affordable homes, some of which are already under construction, and a hotel. The overall development will generate about $6 billion in economic impact for the city over 30 years, according to Mayor Eric Adams. The stadium is slated to be completed for the 2027 season.

“Housing is the goal, and with today’s City Council vote, I’m proud to say that we just scored the goal of the decade,” Adams said, calling it the largest all-affordable housing project in 40 years.

Plans for a football stadium date back to at least 2012, when Major League Soccer pushed for one with politicians in Queens. But the initiative drew fire from neighborhood groups and park advocates, who said the city would be giving up valuable public land. Adams announced the combination of the stadium project with affordable-home construction in 2022, just as a housing scarcity crisis was ballooning.

The city has already broken ground on the first 880 units of affordable housing and the next phase will include homes for low-income seniors. Willets Point will also be home to a hotel, as well as more than 150,000 square feet of new public open space and over 20,000 square feet of retail space.

No new parking will be created for the stadium, which will utilize parking at Citi Field on match and event days based on an agreement with the Mets. In addition, the venue will be the first fully-electric stadium in Major League Soccer.

NYCFC is majority owned by City Football Group — the owner of English powerhouse Manchester City — which is controlled by Abu Dhabi’s Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Investment firm Silver Lake is also a backer of CFG, which owns sprawling international network of clubs including Palermo FC and Yokohama F. Marinos

