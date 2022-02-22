New York City Is Getting a Taste of Spring — But Winter's Not Done Yet

(Bloomberg) -- New York and the U.S. Northeast will get a taste of spring over the next couple days, followed by a reminder that winter’s not over.

High temperatures in New York’s Central Park will nearly touch 60 degrees Fahrenheit (16 degrees Celsius) Tuesday and peak Wednesday at 65 degrees before plunging to 31 degrees late in the day as gusty winds push a cold front across the region, said Dominic Ramunni, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Upton, New York.

“At least for today and tomorrow it is going to be pretty mild for February standards,” Ramunni said. “Then the cold front comes through. It reminds us that we are still in winter and it is still February.”

The temperature whiplash is due to a “highly amplified” weather pattern across North America, according to Marc Chenard, a senior branch forecaster at the U.S. Weather Prediction Center. The left side of this U-shaped pattern is driving cold air down from the north while the right side is pulling mild air up from the south, with that highway of warm air currently hovering over the East Coast.

The warming trend will shift in a few days: there could be a few snowflakes mixed in with some ice and rain in New York City on Thursday into Friday, causing some travel issues. There might be a couple inches of snow further to the north and west.

The temperature roller-coaster will hit Texas as well. Midland, the heart of the oil- and natural gas-rich Permian Basin, is forecast to reach 73 degrees on Tuesday afternoon before plunging to 28 overnight. Dallas will hit a high of 61 degrees on Wednesday before dropping into the 20s with freezing rain overnight.

“If it is much below normal somewhere it has to be much above normal somewhere else,” Chenard said.

The cold coming to the East Coast later this week won’t be as bad as what is currently gripping the Great Plains and Midwest. Tuesday morning’s temperature in Fargo, North Dakota was -10 degrees, and the day’s high is only supposed to reach -5 degrees, the weather service said.

