New York City Is on Track to Open in Two Weeks, Cuomo Says

(Bloomberg) -- New York City is likely to meet state metrics by next week and reopen June 8, Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

The city must have a stockpile of personal protective equipment and enough contact tracers, plus the transit system must be prepared for the increase in traffic, Cuomo said Friday at a press briefing. New York will focus on the city’s hot spots in poor and low-income neighborhoods, he said.

“We’ll get there for June 8,” Cuomo said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, who joined Cuomo by video, said he is confident the city will meet the requirements. The city had 61 new Covid-19 hospital patients on Friday, far below a city-imposed guideline of fewer than 200, de Blasio said.

The governor and mayor, who often disagree, said they have worked together on the reopening issue. “We had to make sure we were confident that it was the right time to do it,” de Blasio said.

Five other New York regions that have been open for two weeks can enter the second phase of reopening, which includes professional services, finance, insurance and retail, Cuomo said Friday. Those regions are North Country, Finger Lakes, Central New York, Mohawk Valley and Southern Tier.

New York state reached a new low with daily deaths from the novel coronavirus -- 67 on May 28 -- and is close to the bottom of the curve, the governor said.

