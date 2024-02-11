(Bloomberg) -- A quick-moving storm is set to bring New York City a couple of inches of snow early this week, while areas farther to the north and east including Boston may get much more.

The line between rain and snow will set up close to New York, holding down accumulations from the storm that will start in Manhattan overnight Monday into Tuesday and leave about 2 inches (5 centimeters) by the time it ends, said Zack Taylor, a senior branch forecaster at the US Weather Prediction Center. A larger area across northern Pennsylvania, through upstate New York and then into New England, may get 6 to 8 inches.

“The potential for some significant snowfall right in the city itself looks to be pretty minimal, but any shift in the track could bring heavier snowfall south into New York City,” Taylor said.

New York’s Central Park has barely gotten any snow this year, following little last winter. Since Dec. 1, Manhattan has received 2.3 inches, or 15.9 inches less than it normally gets in a winter, according to the National Weather Service. In addition, temperatures are 7.9F (4C) degrees above normal through a February so far milder than a typical winter since December.

Philadelphia and Washington will likely get rain from the storm, while Boston is forecast to get between 8 to 12 inches of snow.

On Saturday, Central Park’s high temperature reached 60F or one degree short of the record for the date, the weather service said. Boston also hit 60, tying a record for Feb. 10 set in 1990.

Taylor said the storm will quickly move through the region and be gone by Wednesday as colder air filters in. The storm will come with a lot of moisture, which can lead to power outages as heavy snow brings down branches and power lines. Systems such as these can also lead to delays and cancellations for air and rail travelers.

