(Bloomberg) -- New York City is overhauling the way it screens students for admission into hundreds of middle and high schools in a sweeping change aimed at reducing discrimination of minority students in the country’s largest school district.

Admissions will be based on a lottery system, rather than on academic criteria like grades, test scores and attendance, for the 2021-2022 school year, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday.

New York also will eliminate geographic priorities for high schools over the next two years, he said. The changes will affect how nearly a quarter of the city’s 1,800 schools admit students. The changes won’t impact admissions at specialized high schools.

“The changes will improve justice and fairness,” de Blasio said.

De Blasio said the move comes in response to a pandemic that has made it difficult for many students to attend school and keep up their grades. Tens of thousands of students in New York City still don’t have computers or broadband access to attend virtual classes, for example.

Education advocates have long pushed for changes to the city’s admission policies, which they say discriminate against Black, Latino and other minority students.

”It’s an action for this year, but it has a lot of implications for the future,” de Blasio said.

