(Bloomberg) -- A garage in lower Manhattan’s Financial District partially collapsed Tuesday, killing one, injuring multiple people and leaving cars dangling over the parking deck.

“As far as we can tell, so far there were six patients, six workers in the building at the time of the collapse,” FDNY Chief of Operations James Esposito said, adding that four were hospitalized in stable condition, one refused medical attention, and one who died.

He said there is no reason to believe it was anything other than a structural collapse of the four-story building.

New York Mayor Eric Adams visited the site at Ann Street, and at a press briefing said there were no 311 complaints or open violations on the structure. He urged people to avoid the area, which is close to the World Trade Center and New York Stock Exchange.

However, records filed with the Department of Buildings show the structure, located at 57 Ann St., had six open violations, dating back two decades.

One of the building’s open violations, from November 2003, was deemed a Class 1 “hazardous” violation, a designation that requires immediate correction. The building was cited at the time for “first floor ceiling slab cracks” and “defective concrete with exposed rear cracks.”

Another Class 1 “hazardous” violation, from October 2009, cited the structure for “failure to maintain building in code-compliant manner,” and noted the building had “broken and defective fire stairs” and a “loose piece of concrete in danger of falling at various locations.”

Early reports had said that there were people trapped in the building, but Esposito said officials believed all the workers at the garage had been accounted for.

(Updates with open building violations starting in fifth paragraph)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.