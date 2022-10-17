(Bloomberg) -- New York City arts organizations including the Metropolitan Opera, the New York Philharmonic, New York City Ballet, and Carnegie Hall announced that they will make face masks optional beginning Oct. 24 as Covid-19 cases continue to decline across the area.

“Beginning October 24, in conjunction with the New York Philharmonic, New York City Ballet, Carnegie Hall, and many other venues throughout the city, masking will be optional for all Met audience members,” a statement from the Metropolitan Opera reads.

The New York City Ballet said on its website it will drop the mask mandate at Lincoln Center’s David H. Koch Theater on Nov. 1, citing the “recent changes in CDC guidelines and the availability of vaccines, boosters, and antiviral treatments.”

The group added that it will continue to encourage the practice of masking and also of vaccinations, which remain optional as well.

“The time has come to move on,” Metropolitan Opera General Manager Peter Gelb said to the New York Times.

Gelb added that attitudes among patrons to the theater are changing and he hopes the dropping of the mask mandate will entice “younger audiences who really don’t want to wear a mask,” he told the Times.

