(Bloomberg) -- New York’s Central Park is forecast to get 2 to 3 inches of snow starting late Monday into early Tuesday, breaking its longest snow-drought record as the winter storm freezing the central US moves east overnight.

This would be the first time in at least 701 days that more than an inch (2.5 centimeters) had fallen, according to the National Weather Service. The snow has already started in Washington and Baltimore and will move up the coast to New York and Boston.

“This is the first time in a couple of years to have widespread snow across the major cities,” said Zack Taylor, a senior branch forecaster at the US Weather Prediction Center.

Read more: Arctic Cold Tests Texas Grid as Deep Freeze Grips Central US

The frigid temperatures that pushed central US cities below 0F (-17.8C) overnight will drift eastward as well, though it won’t have quite the same bite. The low in Washington is forecast to reach 16F (-8.8C) Tuesday night and 22F (-5.5C) in Central Park. This comes after highs reached 60F in New York and 55F at Washington National Airport Saturday.

“We’re solidly into the winter patterns across the central and eastern US as the arctic airmass settles overhead,” Taylor said.

The cold is forecast to moderate by next week. There is a growing chance temperatures will be above normal across the entire contiguous US through January 22 to 26, the US Climate Prediction Center said.

