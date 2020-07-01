(Bloomberg) -- New York City will delay reopening of indoor restaurant dining, which had been planned for July 6, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday. The decision was made with the state, he said.

“It is not the time to forge ahead with indoor dining, but it is the time to double our efforts with outdoor dining,” de Blasio said, citing spiking outbreaks of Covid-19 in Florida, California and Texas. “We particularly see problems with people going back to restaurants and bars.”

Instead, de Blasio said the city would help restaurants expand their operations outdoors on sidewalks and curbside parking spaces.

“I’m very convinced we can help restaurants survive, but we have to do it safely and do it outdoors,” he said.

The mayor’s news for the city, reeling after months of a virus-imposed lockdown, wasn’t all bad. He announced the city’s beaches in the Rockaways, Coney Island, Staten Island and the Bronx will open today, and that 15 of the largest public pools will be opened by Aug. 1.

Three pools -- in the Bronx, Manhattan and Queens -- will open July 24, and the other 12 on Aug. 1, the mayor said.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.