New York City Raises Covid-19 Alert Level to High, Advises Masks

(Bloomberg) -- New York City has raised its Covid-19 alert level to high amid increasing pressure on the health care system.

The city upped the warning from medium after signaling Monday the change could be imminent.

Guidance during a high alert level encourages New Yorkers to wear a face mask in all public indoor settings and crowded outdoor settings.

