(Bloomberg) -- A minor earthquake struck just north of Yonkers, New York on the shores of the Hudson River early Friday morning, said Randy Baldwin, a geophysicists with the US Geological Survey in Golden Colorado.

The 2.2 magnitude quake hit at 1:53 a.m. local time and was centered about mile south of Hastings-on-Hudson, New York, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of Manhattan’s Central Park, the agency’s website said. It was about 6 miles deep.

The quake was felt by hundreds of people in the region, Baldwin said. There haven’t been any aftershocks, so it is probably an isolated event.

“It is common,” he said. “They are scattered and pretty deep underground; the crust is older in this area and they happen kind of randomly.”

