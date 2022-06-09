(Bloomberg) -- Ten people in New York City likely have monkeypox.

The city’s health department said 10 people tested positive for Orthopoxvirus and that all are presumed to be monkeypox.

“Most of these people have had mild cases, have not been hospitalized and have recovered on their own,” an update on the city’s health website says.

Current cases are primarily spreading among men who have sex with men, the update says, but notes that anyone can get and spread the disease.

As of today, there are 11 presumed monkeypox cases in New York state, 10 of which have been identified in New York City, and one more was identified elsewhere in the state, according to state health officials. The state’s health department is coordinating with local providers, including hospitals, sexual health clinics and dermatologists, to ensure the latest information about the outbreak reaches facilities where patients may present with symptoms of monkeypox, which can look very similar to common infections like herpes and syphilis.

Once monkeypox cases are identified, patients are told to isolate and health officials start the contact tracing process. Because so few cases have been identified thus far -- in comparison to the number of Covid cases -- health officials are able to do manual contact tracing that focuses on identifying high risk individuals. And in most cases, symptoms also resolve on their own within a couple weeks.

The good news is that “this is a very different virus than Covid,” said Bryon Backeson, the state health department’s Bureau of Communicable Disease Control. “It’s controllable by behavior, for the most part. You can’t just walk into a room and get monkeypox.”

