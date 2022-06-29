(Bloomberg) -- A total of 62 people in New York City are presumed to have tested positive for monkeypox.

Most of the patients that have tested positive are experiencing mild illnesses that have not required hospitalization, the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene said on its website on Wednesday.

The latest number of monkeypox cases marks a sharp rise from last week, when the department said a total of 25 people were presumed to have tested positive for the illness.

As cases continue to increase, health officials continue to warn that transmission takes place primarily among men who have sex with men and have urged that members in high-risk groups consider the level of caution when making plans to patronize clubs, raves, saunas, and taking part in intimate gatherings.

Officials added that those 18 and older who were recently exposed to monkeypox can get the JYNNEOS vaccine as a method of preventing monkeypox or reducing its symptoms.

