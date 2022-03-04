(Bloomberg) --

New York City is rolling back Covid-19 restrictions starting March 7, almost two years to the day the pandemic began, Mayor Eric Adams announced Friday.

Starting Monday, New Yorkers will no longer require proof of vaccines to eat inside or go to concerts and children won’t need to cover their faces in school. Still, Adams has no plan to revoke the city-wide mandate requiring public and private sector employees to be fully vaccinated.

The White House also warned Friday that the U.S. will run out of Covid-19 treatments in the coming months without new funding from Congress.

In Hong Kong, overwhelmed mortuaries are deploying mobile refrigeration units to store bodies, in scenes reminiscent of the early days of the pandemic. The city’s retail sales grew at the slowest pace since July, with the government warning of further pressure ahead amid a surge in Covid cases.

Hong Kong Retail Sales

Hong Kong’s retail sales grew at the slowest pace since July, with the government warning of further pressure ahead amid a surge in Covid cases.

The value of retail sales grew 4.1% in January from a year earlier, compared with the median estimate of 0.4% in a Bloomberg survey of economists. The volume of sales rose 1.7%.

U.S. Covid Funding

The U.S. will run out of Covid-19 treatments in the coming months without new funding from Congress, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki warned on Friday. Her comments follow a request by President Joe Biden’s administration for $22.5 billion in emergency funds for the coronavirus response.

Without it, the U.S. will run out of monoclonal antibody treatments by May and out of antiviral pills by September, she said. Testing capacity would also soon slow, she said.

Hong Kong Mortuaries

Hong Kong’s mortuaries are so overwhelmed they’re deploying mobile refrigeration units to store bodies, as scenes reminiscent of the early days of the pandemic play out amid the city’s worst Covid-19 wave yet.

Photos taken at the Fu Shan Public Mortuary show four refrigerated units in a car park. Nearby, bags of ice are stacked next to an empty coffin.

NYC Ends Restrictions

New Yorkers will finally be able to tuck away their vaccine cards and masks on Monday, at least for now. The easing follows similar moves by Boston, Washington D.C., and Philadelphia and is a sign of economic revival.

“This is clearly an Arnold Schwarzenegger moment: We’ll be back,” Mayor Eric Adams said during an announcement in Times Square on Friday.

