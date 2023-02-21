(Bloomberg) -- New York City’s rollout of legal weed hasn’t gone very far. A quirk in the way the state doles out its first licenses gives shops a lot of leeway in where they open. As a result, the initial three dispensaries in the city are clustered together in downtown Manhattan near New York University’s campus. Meanwhile, unregulated shops that are allegedly selling cannabis without a license have proliferated across the city and gobbled up market share.

The three legal dispensary locations are:

Housing Works Cannabis Co. at 750 Broadway, New York, NY 10003

Smacked Village at 144 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012

Union Square Travel Agency: A Cannabis Store at 62 E 13th St, New York, NY 10003

