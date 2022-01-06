(Bloomberg) -- New York City will get its first significant snowstorm of the winter tonight, with as much as 5 inches (13 centimeters) expected through mid-day Friday.

Winter weather advisories stretch from southern Connecticut and Long Island to northern New Jersey, with flakes expected to start late Thursday night and begin falling in earnest by 1 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service. The snow may fall at a rate of more than one inch per hour at times, especially on Long Island and across southern Connecticut.

It’s part of larger system that may dump snow from Missouri through the southern Appalachian region to the East Coast, with the heaviest accumulations expected in Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia. Nashville may get as much as 6 inches Thursday and the mountains of West Virginia could get as much 12 inches, according to Ryan Truchelut, president of Weather Tiger LLC.

The storm will blow through the Tri-State area quickly, followed by gusty winds and then rain that will probably wash away the snow starting Sunday evening. “The Northeast corridor will warm up over the weekend,” Truchelut said. “We won’t be cold for an extended period.”

So far, New York’s Central Park has received 0.2 inches of snow this season, which is 6.1 inches below normal, according to the National Weather Service.

