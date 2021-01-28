(Bloomberg) -- New York City will ask government workers to return to their offices in May after working remotely since the Covid-19 pandemic shut down the city last Spring, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday.

The mayor also pledged to vaccinate 5 million New Yorkers by the end of June in his annual “State of the City” address, in which he outlined his goals for his last year in office.

“New York City’s vaccination effort is the foundation of a recovery for all of us,” the mayor said in memorandum prepared in advance of the speech’s delivery. “The return of city workers across the five boroughs will be a signal to the world that the comeback is happening right here, right now, as New York City vaccinates millions.”

Nearly 700,000 vaccine doses have been administered in New York City since the city began its inoculation drive in December. It could take many more months to reach the whole population of 8.5 million people, especially as the city struggles with a nationwide vaccine shortage.

On Thursday, de Blasio set a goal of inoculating 3,000 municipal workers a day in the months ahead to spur their return to office. He also introduced plans to establish a health corps of 2,000 people to join 3,900 current staff at injection sites.

In addition to addressing the health plight, he announced plans to clean up streets, spur economic development, and help small businesses.

De Blasio said he would create a cleanup corps of 10,000 temporary workers “to wipe away graffiti, power wash sidewalks, create community murals, tend to community gardens, beautify public spaces, and work with community organizations to clean their neighborhoods.”

He also said he would make permanent so-called open streets, where most vehicles are prohibited, and give car lanes on the Brooklyn and Queensboro bridges over to cyclists. The mayor also promised a recovery tax credit that would provide rental assistance for as many as 17,000 small businesses.

De Blasio presented his eighth and final State of the City address through video -- a departure from previous years, when it would be delivered before a large audience of city officials, corporate executives and policy makers in a large auditorium in one of the five boroughs. His previous addresses dealt with the relative luxury of how to apportion funds in years of surplus revenue, a contrast to the fiscal crisis created by the months-long pandemic.

