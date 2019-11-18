(Bloomberg) -- SunPower Corp. will build the largest solar project in New York City’s at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which runs the airport, said the 13-megawatt project was awarded to SunPower and Goldman Sachs Renewable Power Group, according to a statement Monday. It will include about 7.5 megawatts of battery storage.

