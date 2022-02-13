(Bloomberg) -- New York and the Northeast are in the midst of weather whiplash, as record warm temperatures Saturday gave way to cold and snow Sunday. In the West, unseasonable heat is baking California and Oregon.

Temperatures reached 59 degrees Fahrenheit (15 degrees Celsius) in New York’s Central Park, and a record for the day of 61 Fahrenheit at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

The mild readings were replaced with snow and freezing temperatures on Sunday that will continue for most of the day, potentially bringing about 2 to 3 inches (5 to 8 centimeters) across New York City.

Heavier accumulation is expected in Boston and eastern New England, with as much as 6 inches dropping along the Massachusetts coast, which also basked in balmy weather Saturday.

The return to snow and cold is the latest twist that will keep New York and the Northeast on a weather roller coaster for several days, with temperatures falling and rising through next weekend, said Brian Hurley, a senior branch forecaster at the U.S. Weather Prediction Center.

“The coldest day of the week will be tomorrow and Tuesday,” Hurley said. “Then by time we get to Thursday those highs will be 20 degrees or more above normal. Thursday is the warmest day of the week.”

Record warm temperatures will continue on the West Coast. San Diego reached 91 Fahrenheit Saturday, which set a new February all-time high.

Heat advisories are in place across Southern California, including for Los Angeles County, where the Los Angeles Rams will take on the Cincinnati Bengals later Sunday in the National Football League’s Super Bowl. Game time is around 6:30 p.m. EST.

Sunday’s high is forecast to reach at least 85 in Los Angeles, the weather service said. The warm weather has come with dry winds, raising the risk of wildfires across the region. Portland, Oregon hit a record for the day of 63 degrees on Saturday.

The central U.S., meanwhile, could be swept by tornadoes and severe thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday, the U.S. Storm Prediction Center said. The greatest risk will be across eastern Texas, as well as parts of Louisiana, Arkansas, and Oklahoma.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.