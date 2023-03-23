(Bloomberg) -- Former New York City Transit President Andy Byford, who coined the name “Train Daddy”, will join Amtrak in April as an executive vice president, according to an internal memo reviewed by Bloomberg.

Byford will join Amtrak on April 10, in a newly created role of senior vice president, High-Speed Rail Development Programs. In his role Byford will lead Amtrak’s execution of high-speed rail.

Byford’s departure from New York City Transit in 2020 came after friction with former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo over finding billions to revamp signal technology, purchase new subway cars and buses and perform station maintenance.

While running the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s New York City Transit, which operates the city’s subways and buses, Byford became a popular figure among New Yorkers and the transit community.

He most recently served as commissioner of transport for London and also led Toronto transit. He will be based at Amtrak’s headquarters in Washington.

Amtrak Chief Executive Officer Stephen Gardner also announced several other appointments within the system to expand its commitment to high-speed rail in the US.

