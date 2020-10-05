(Bloomberg) -- New York City schools in viral hot spots will close tomorrow, Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

Religious institutions must stop mass gatherings and enforce rules or they will be shut down, the governor said Monday at a press briefing. He said there have been get-togethers of as many as 1,000 people in recent weeks and it must stop.

“If I do not have agreement from the religious community as a starting point, then we will close down the religious institutions,” he said.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Oct. 4 submitted a plan to Cuomo for shutdowns of private and public schools, indoor and outdoor dining and other non-essential businesses in nine ZIP codes that have 14-day average positivity of greater than 3%. Eleven other ZIP codes where rates have remained between 2% and 3% would face closings of indoor dining, gyms and pools. Cuomo noted that de Blasio’s plan didn’t call for closing religious institutions.

New York state is going to oversee enforcement of virus restrictions in all hot spot clusters, Cuomo said.

Cuomo said local governments have not done enough enforcement in the 20 ZIP codes statewide that have seen recent outbreaks, referring to areas in Brooklyn and Queens as well as some in Rockland and Orange counties. Those 20 ZIP codes represented 21% of all positive cases on Oct. 3 and 6.7% of the population.

Since the outbreak began in New York in March, the state has reported more than 464,000 cases and 25,000 fatalities.

