(Bloomberg) -- The chances for snow in New York City Sunday are dwindling to a dusting.

A weekend storm will likely be too far from the coast and will develop too slowly to be a major threat to New York and the Mid-Atlantic, said Brian Hurley, a senior branch forecaster at the U.S. Weather Prediction Center. The best chance for snow is in Boston -- and that will only be an 1 inch (2.5 centimeters) or so.

“It looks like a light and a quick hitter,” Hurley said. “It looks like a glancing blow for all of us.”

The prospects for at least some snow sweeping the region were higher in Thursday’s forecast, which called for it to arrive as people took to the roads for annual Super Bowl parties. Outlooks currently show that any precipitation in New York will likely be earlier Sunday and could disappear before the contest between the National Football League’s Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals kicks off at 6:30 p.m. New York time.

“It may be very brief,” Hurley said. “But Sunday afternoon it could be done.”

