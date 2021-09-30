New York City Teachers Ask U.S. Supreme Court to Lift Vaccine Mandate

(Bloomberg) -- New York City public school employees are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to halt the city’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate, which will be enforced Oct. 1.

“Absent intervention from this Court, in less than two days, thousands of public-school employees will be forced out of work,” the workers said in their emergency request to the justices Thursday.

They note that while other municipal employees are allowed to opt-out of the vaccine requirement by agreeing to weekly Covid testing, that option is not available to public-school staff.

The Supreme Court’s emergency docket -- dubbed the shadow docket -- has garnered criticism following recent rulings undoing the federal eviction moratorium, reinstating the Trump-era “remain in Mexico” policy, and allowing Texas’s strict abortion law to go into effect.

New York City may begin to bar thousands of unvaccinated school personnel from their jobs after a three-judge federal appellate court panel on Monday lifted a temporary injunction preventing such a move.

The case is Maniscalco v. New York City Dept. of Education, No. 21A50.

