(Bloomberg) -- Students at New York City’s public schools will no longer have to wear masks outdoors on school grounds starting on Monday.

Masks will still be required inside schools for all students, staff and visitors for the U.S.’s largest school system, said Schools Chancellor David Banks in a statement on Friday.

“Throughout the pandemic, our schools have remained some of the safest spaces for our students and staff,” he said. “I am so pleased that we are able to make this exciting announcement and safely allow students and staff to remove their masks when outdoors at NYC public schools.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.