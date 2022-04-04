New York City to LGBTQ Floridians: It's OK to Say ‘Gay’ Here

(Bloomberg) -- New York City is rolling out a digital marketing campaign encouraging members of Florida’s LGBTQ community to move to the city, a response to legislation signed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis that critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

The campaign will include digital billboards that are donated and won’t involve spending taxpayer’s money, Mayor Eric Adams said at a briefing Monday. One of the ads says: “People Say a Lot of Ridiculous Things in New York. ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Isn’t One of Them.”’

The bill signed by DeSantis March 28 limits instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation in kindergarten through third grade. The controversial measure has drawn criticism from companies including Walt Disney Co. and concern that it could hurt business and tourism in the state.

