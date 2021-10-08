(Bloomberg) -- New York City will end its current gifted and talented education program by eliminating the test given to four-year olds and phasing out the old system.

That exam admits about 2,500 kindergarteners per year, and has been criticized for racially segregating the nation’s largest public school system that disadvantages the city’s mostly Black and Latino students.

Instead, Mayor Bill de Blasio’s Department of Education will implement a new accelerated program in all elementary schools starting in the fall of 2022 that will serve all kindergarten students. The city will also screen all third graders by subject area for eligibility, according to a city Department of Education official.

Students currently enrolled in the existing program will be unaffected.

The move represents a major and challenging policy shift by de Blasio in the final months of his tenure. New York City parents for years have been fiercely divided on the issue of the gifted and talented programs, which often attracted students who otherwise would have gone to private schools or moved out of the city.

Senior officials from the department plan to hold community conversations across the city’s 32 school districts.

The overhaul was first reported by the New York Times

