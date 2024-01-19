(Bloomberg) -- New York City, northern New Jersey and parts of Long Island will likely pick up a couple of inches of snow Friday as a weak storm lumbers east across the US canceling hundreds of flights. A winter weather advisory has been issued across the region until 7 p.m.

While the storm isn’t particularly powerful, it’s “affecting a fair amount of real estate, there are advisories up from Iowa all the way back to the East Coast,” said Rob Carolan, owner of Hometown Forecast Services, which provides outlooks for Bloomberg Radio. The area between Philadelphia, Trenton and Dover, Delaware will likely see the most snow with up to 4 inches (10 centimeters).

Across the US, more than 700 flights were canceled as of 7:55 a.m. in New York with most of those at La Guardia Airport, according to FlightAware.

New York’s Central Park ended a 701-day streak without an inch of snow earlier this week and it may now double its tally for the season by late Friday. However, it has a long way to go to reach its seasonal average of 10 inches. Further west, Chicago may also pick up 1 to 2 inches.

Temperatures will drop in New York to 17F (-8C) Saturday night and 19F on Sunday night before milder air arrives to start the week.

