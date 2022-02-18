(Bloomberg) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Friday announced a plan to send clinicians, outreach workers and other response teams into the subways to help unhoused New Yorkers and those suffering from mental illness.

The teams will connect people in need with housing and other support and take them to drop-in centers. The city will add NYPD officers, who Adams said “will enforce transit rules” prohibiting smoking, drugs, or sleeping on trains.

“We are not going to wait until someone shoves a person on the tracks,” Adams said during a press conference on Friday. “This system isn’t made to be housing. It’s made to be transportation. If someone is in physical or emotional distress, we can’t leave them in the train.”

The plan builds on a January announcement to deploy more police officers throughout the transit system by Adams, Governor Kathy Hochul and Janno Lieber, the chief executive of the Metropolitan Transportation Agency. They joined Adams inside a downtown Manhattan subway station on Friday for the second time in two months in response to a spate of high-profile crimes and quality-of-life issues in the city’s transit stations.

Adams said he wanted a response that was both “humane and clear.”

“Our subway system and our bus system are the lifeblood of our city,” he said. “If we don’t get them right, our city won’t continue to recover from Covid.”

The transit system saw eight murders in 2021, the most since at least 1997. In January, Michelle Go, a 40-year-old manager at consulting firm Deloitte, died after being pushed onto the tracks at the Times Square subway station by a man experiencing homelessness. The incident sparked calls from transit advocates and other elected officials for the city to explore new technologies or methods for preventing people from jumping or falling onto the tracks.

The city is trying to boost confidence in its beleaguered subway system. After a sharp drop in December and January when the omicron wave of Covid-19 hit New York, subway ridership has been rebounding and recently reached 3 million riders in a single day.

But ridership levels are still roughly half of pre-pandemic levels as New Yorkers continue to work from home or take cars instead. Meanwhile, Lieber has said a growing number of people with mental health problems or without homes have been using the transit system for shelter.

Response Teams

Adams said the city conducted 115,000 inspections of the transit system since he and Hochul unveiled what he called “the first wave” of their plan. Now, the city, state, and transit agency will add more social services directed at people inside the transit systems.

Response teams will begin working in the transit system next week and officials plan to create new drop-in centers close to key subway stations to allow individuals in need to come indoors and get access to resources.

Specific homeless outreach teams will re-deploy at the high-need stations including Penn Station, Grand Central Terminal, West 4th Street, the West 42nd Street Corridor, the Fulton Street Corridor and Jamaica Center.

There will also be 1,000 more police officers to patrol stations and enforce rules that prohibit sleeping on the subway, littering, smoking or open drug use.

“If New Yorkers are not traveling, they should not be in the subway system,” according to a plan released by City Hall on Friday. “We will enforce these rules of conduct in a fair and transparent way.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.