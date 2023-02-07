(Bloomberg) -- New York City’s newest emergency shelter for asylum seekers will be located near Wall Street.

The city is opening up 492 rooms at the Holiday Inn Manhattan in the Financial District to house families and single women who have arrived as part of a mass migration from the southern border. The hotel, a few blocks from the New York Stock Exchange and the World Trade Center, is the sixth humanitarian emergency relief shelter the city has opened since more than 44,000 migrants began arriving in the city last year.

The centers process new arrivals and provide temporary shelter, food and medical care before the migrants are relocated to one of 83 more permanent facilities.

The intake centers also seek to learn the migrants’ preferred ultimate destination, as the city has put a new emphasis on helping those who didn’t want to be sent to New York find a home elsewhere in the US and Canada.

But, Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday, no one is being forced to leave.

“Many of them did not want to come to New York,” he said. “They wanted to go somewhere else. They were not given that option. Unlike other municipalities, we are talking to migrants.”

Adams also clarified budget estimates for the city’s cost for aid to migrants, saying he expects it to be $1.4 billion this year and $2.8 billion next year. Previous estimates ranged from $1 billion to $2 billion a year.

