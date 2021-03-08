(Bloomberg) -- New York City will reopen high schools for in-person learning on March 22, bringing students in the U.S.’s largest public-school system back into classrooms a year after the pandemic closed it down.

High schools will be the last school buildings to open in the city. Elementary schools re-opened for in-person learning last fall and middle schools opened last month. Mayor Bill de Blasio had said high schools were the hardest to bring back for in-person learning.

There are about 55,000 students in ninth through 12th grades that have opted in to in-person learning, a Department of Education spokesperson said on Monday. All 488 high schools will reopen their buildings, with 17,000 staff returning.

“Approximately half of high schools will be able to serve all/most of their students five days a week, and this number will continue to increase,” Danielle Filson, an education department spokesperson, said in an email.

The Public School Athletic League will return in early April and competitive play will resume in May. “Safety is a top priority – weekly testing and masks will be mandated, spectators will not be permitted,” Filson said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.