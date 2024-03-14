(Bloomberg) -- New York state’s first offshore wind farm is fully up and running, delivering enough clean energy for 70,000 Long Island homes and businesses.

South Fork Wind, with 12 turbines, is the first commercial-scale offshore project to be completed in the US, according to a statement Thursday from Turn Forward, a clean energy advocacy group. The 132-megawatt project was jointly developed by Orsted AS and Eversource Energy, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) east of Long Island.

The milestone comes as the US offshore wind industry has been buffeted by inflation, rising costs and supply-chain woes. Despite the setbacks, Northeast states including New York have said offshore turbines will be key components of their clean-energy strategies. In Massachusetts, Avangrid Inc. and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners began delivering power in January from their 806-megawatt Vineyard Wind project.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.