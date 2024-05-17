(Bloomberg) -- A record squeeze in the New York copper market eased somewhat on Friday, as CME Group Inc. raised trading margins and copper prices on the London Metal Exchange rallied to narrow the gap between the two markets.

Comex copper for July delivery has dropped around 1% in two sessions from an all-time high for a most-active contract on Wednesday, while LME copper for delivery in three months rose almost 2%. That meant the spread between the two contracts, which had spiked to more than $1,000 a ton on Wednesday, had narrowed to about $400 by lunchtime in Singapore on Friday.

The move came after CME Group, which owns the Comex exchange that has been the venue for this week’s squeeze, lifted initial and maintenance margins by 11% on Wednesday night, according to a notice to members. Some brokers took additional action: Bands Financial Ltd. told clients it would no longer allow them to open new position in the July Comex copper contract, and would charge initial margins 50% higher than the level set by the exchange, according to people familiar with the matter.

The spread between the Comex and LME copper contracts, which has rarely been much more than $100 a ton, blew out this week after bullish investors piled in to the Comex contract, while traders and funds that had been betting it would move back into line with prices on the LME and in Shanghai were forced to buy back those positions as prices rose.

The historic dislocation has triggered a scramble across the industry to reroute copper supplies to the US.

But while the market eased from the extreme levels of Wednesday morning, it was still showing signs of significant stress. The spread between Comex and LME copper remained at a level seen on only a handful of previous occasions, while the Comex copper market was still trading in a significant backwardation, with contracts for July delivery 7.3 cents a pound more expensive than those for September delivery.

