(Bloomberg) -- New Yorkers just got a lesson that March is still winter in the U.S. -- and snow school will be back in session on Sunday as a second storm sweeps rapidly up the East Coast.

The fast-moving system will slide up the Northeast by late Sunday, putting New York and Boston right at the edge of a rain-snow line that forecasters are watching closely to see what Monday morning’s commute will bring. Snow is likely to start in New York around 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday and get heavier overnight.

New York’s Central Park had 4 inches (10 centimeters) of snow through early Saturday and a second storm could bring another 4 to 6 inches late Sunday into Monday, said Jay Engle, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Upton, New York. Areas north of the city could get 6 inches or more.

“D.C. up to Boston is on the fringe of the rain-snow line. Just to the north and west will see the heaviest snow,” said Rich Otto, a forecaster at the U.S. Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland. “It is a little tricky, if that snow line goes a little bit south the snow area could increase.”

New York has lagged its normal snowfall for the season, with only 21.1 inches falling through Friday, or about 10 inches behind an average year, the weather service said. In addition to New York, Boston will also likely make up part of its seasonal snow deficit with the latest accumulations.

Canceled Flights

Snow was falling Saturday morning in Boston, where a total of 134 incoming or outgoing flights had been canceled at Logan International Airport, according to FlightAware, a Houston-based airline tracking firm. As much as 8 inches could fall there between late Sunday and early Monday, Otto said.

The Northeast forecast could change significantly if the storm track shifts even a little bit, he said. If the system moves further to the north, New York and Boston could be spared another dumping of snow, If it travels further south, snow totals could rise.

Otto said the second storm will be fast moving, which could also keep snow totals down.

