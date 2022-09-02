(Bloomberg) -- New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, the largest museum in the United States, has had nine warrants obtained against it since 2017 by the Manhattan District Attorney to seize ancient works of art, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists reports.

Six of the search warrants were issued during the past year and the largest seizure came in mid-July when 21 ancient works were confiscated. The items taken in that raid, including a marble head of the goddess Athena and a pair of statues of Castor and Pollux, are valued at more than $11 million according to ICIJ, citing the search warrant.

The New York Times says 27 items will be returned to Italy and Egypt in ceremonies scheduled for next week. The Met has not been charged with wrongdoing in connection with any of the antiquities seizures.

Met spokesperson Kenneth Weine said the museum is committed to the responsible collecting of antiquities. Adding that the museum is supportive of the Manhattan DA’s investigation and the repatriation of the pieces. “The museum is a leader in the field in comprehensively reviewing individual matters, and it has returned many pieces based upon thorough review – oftentimes in partnership with law enforcement and outside experts,” Weine said. “The norms of collecting have changed significantly, and The Met’s policies and procedures in this regard have been under constant review over the past 20 years.”

