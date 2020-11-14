(Bloomberg) -- New York state reported 5,388 new Covid-19 cases, marking the second straight day that the number topped 5,000 -- the highest level since the peak of the outbreak in April.

“If we all take more precautions, COVID will spread less and there will be fewer restrictions,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Twitter Saturday. “If we all take fewer precautions, COVID will spread more and there will be more restrictions. It’s that simple.”

Of the 184,162 tests reported yesterday, 2.9% were positive, Cuomo said in a separate tweet. Total hospitalizations reached 1,788, while there were 24 fatalities.

