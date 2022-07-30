(Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a disaster emergency due to the spread of monkeypox in the state through Aug. 28.

The state is experiencing one of the highest rates of monkeypox transmission in the country with 1,383 reported cases as of Friday, Hochul said in the executive order. The virus was declared an imminent threat to public health by the New York State Commissioner of Health on Thursday.

