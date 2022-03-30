(Bloomberg) -- New York and the Seneca Nation resolved a dispute over casino payments, with the state saying it will use its $418 million share to help fund a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills.

New York state and local governments will receive $564 million under the agreement, Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement.

In January the Seneca Nation agreed to end a long-running dispute over casino revenue. The Senecas argued that their obligation to make payments to state and local governments on video lottery machine revenue in casinos in Buffalo, Niagara Falls and Salamanca expired in 2016. A federal court in 2019 ruled that the tribe owned unpaid casino payments.

“These funds were generated in Western New York, and I am directing the state’s share, which is more than $418 million, to the new Buffalo Bills stadium,” Hochul said in a news release. “This will ensure the Bills remain in New York State and support 10,000 construction jobs.”

Under a deal announced Monday, Hochul said the state would spend $600 million to build a new stadium for the Bills with a capacity of least 60,000 people. The Bills and the National Football League will contribute $550 million to the $1.4 billion stadium and the county will chip in $250 million. In return, the Bills agreed to stay in Buffalo for 30 years.

