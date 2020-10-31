(Bloomberg) --

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a partial lockdown for England to contain a resurgent outbreak. New York will require all visitors, except from neighboring states, to quarantine for three days and be tested.

Infections are spiking in Pennsylvania, the potentially decisive U.S. election state where President Donald Trump campaigned on Saturday. The nation recorded 99,325 new cases on Friday, the most for any country in a single day since the pandemic began.

Countries across Europe stepped up restrictions to control the spread of the virus. Austria set a second lockdown and Germany reported more than 20,000 new Covid-19 cases before starting a partial shutdown on Monday.

Key Developments:

Illinois Cases Breach Record for Third Day (6:02 a.m. HK)

Illinois announced 7,899 new cases on Saturday, the third one-day record in a row, the Chicago Tribune reported. Hospitalizations have nearly doubled since early October and the state has almost six times as many per-capita cases as New York, according to the Covid Tracking Project.

Governor J.B. Pritzker renewed his plea for people to wear face masks and “take care of your community,” saying he wasn’t doing so “because I think it’s fun to ask.”

Portugal to Expand Restrictions (5:10 p.m. NY)

Portugal will expand restrictions imposed on three municipalities to 121, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said Saturday. The locations are home to about 70% of Portugal’s population of about 10 million, and include the greater Lisbon and greater Oporto regions.

Portugal reported a third consecutive day of record cases on Friday and the number of patients in intensive care exceeded the previous peak in April.

Pennsylvania Cases Spike as Candidates Converge (5:03 p.m. NY)

Pennsylvania, where President Donald Trump barnstormed on Saturday, is experiencing its biggest spike of cases since the pandemic began. The state, a top battleground in the closing days of the presidential race, posted its fifth consecutive day of more than 2,000 cases, according to state data. Democratic challenger Joe Biden plans a stop in the state where he spent his childhood on Sunday.

Hospitalizations for Covid-19 in Pennsylvania more than doubled in the last month, though not to the peaks reached last spring. Governor Tom Wolf, a Democrat, warned state residents on Twitter about the resurgence and criticized Trump’s campaign rallies.

French Positive-Test Rate Rises Further (4:50 p.m. NY)

France’s virus test positivity crept up to 20.2% from 20%, according to a daily update by the national health agency, even as reported new cases slowed.

Cases increased by 35,641 on Saturday, compared with more than 49,000 the previous day. An additional 223 people died from the virus, bringing the total to 36,788, the agency said on its website.

The share of initial intensive-care unit capacity taken up by Covid-19 patients increased to 68.1% from 66.6% on Friday, according to the data.

Minnesota, Prize in Presidential Race, Nears Record Cases (3:45 p.m. NY)

Minnesota, a state visited Friday by both President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden, reported its second straight day of cases over 3,000. The 3,021 infections fell just short of the record set Friday as the presidential contenders held rallies there. The state reported 20 more deaths for total of 2,457, and hospitalizations are also rising.

Johnson Sets Partial Lockdown for England (3:17 p.m. NY)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a partial lockdown for England in a bid to contain a resurgent coronavirus outbreak that’s spreading faster than the government’s worst-case projections.

The lockdown will start on Thursday, pending a vote in parliament, and last until at least early December, Johnson said on Saturday in a televised press conference. All but essential shops will close, as will restaurants and bars, though schools and universities will remain open.

State payments to furloughed workers will cover of as much as 80% of their wages through the new lockdown period, Johnson said.

South Dakota Deaths Double in October (3:06 p.m. NY)

South Dakota’s virus death toll almost doubled in October to 425, with another 10 fatalities reported Saturday. The state, which ranks among the worst hit per capita, reported 1,434 new infections, its second highest during the outbreak and fifth day this week over 1,000.

Arizona’s Spike Extended (2:41 p.m. NY)

Arizona’s cases spiked again, to 1,901 on Saturday, the most since August when the state was still battling its deadly summer surge. It was the sixth day this week with more than 1,000 cases after roughly two months of cases in the hundreds.

Italy Studying Further Restrictions, Conte Says (2:31 p.m. NY)

Italy hasn’t decided whether to impose further restrictions, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said in an online forum on Saturday. He said expecting distribution of a vaccine before spring is unrealistic.

Conte will address parliament Monday, earlier than originally planned, on possible new measures against the spread of the coronavirus, the Ansa news agency reported Saturday. The session will be followed by a meeting Monday evening to lay out a new decree to govern the restrictions.

The government could opt for lockdowns of some major cities that have been particularly hard hit, including Milan and Naples.

Greece Breaks Record, Imposes New Curbs (1:23 p.m. NY)

Greece recorded 2,056 new cases Saturday, the highest daily increase since the start of the pandemic.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced a partial lockdown for high-risk areas, including Athens, where restaurants, bars, cinemas, museums, theaters and gyms will now be closed. A curfew will start half an hour earlier, at midnight.

Slovakia Begins Testing Entire Nation (1:11 p.m. NY)

Slovakia embarked on its plan to test the entire nation of 5.5 million with cheap rapid antigen kits as new cases continued to break records. After five hours of the two-day operation run by the military, more than 99% of testing stations were operating and more than 800,000 citizens participated, with a 1% infection rate, Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad told journalists on Saturday.

Ireland Infections Fall After Lockdown (1:07 p.m. NY)

Ireland reported the fewest new coronavirus cases in almost a month, even as cases rise elsewhere in Europe. The country reported 416 new cases Saturday, the lowest number since October 4. Ireland was among the first European nations to impose a second lockdown 10 days ago. At that stage, the country was reporting more than 1,000 cases per day.

New York Sets 3-Day Quarantine for Visitors (12:41 a.m. NY)

New York State will require visitors to test negative for Covid-19 before arrival and then quarantine for three days before taking a second test, Governor Andrew Cuomo told reporters on Saturday.The rule, replacing the current quarantine list that includes most of the country, will apply to all states except for those neighboring New York, such as Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, he said.Visitors who choose not to get tested on the fourth day must stay in isolation for 14 days. The proof of negative tests, required upon arrival, must be obtained within three days of entering New York. The rule will be enforced by airports and local health departments.

U.K. Surpasses 1 Million Virus Cases (12:12 p.m NY)

The U.K. reported 21,915 new cases on Saturday, bringing the total to more than 1 million. About half of the cases were reported this month as the expansion of testing and contact tracing fails to slow the pandemic’s spread.

Another 326 died from Covid-19, 100 more than the previous seven-day average and the third day this week with more than 300.

Austria Starts Second Lockdown (12:04 p.m. NY)

Austria imposed a second lockdown starting on Tuesday to curb an “explosive” spread of Covid-19, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Saturday.

Events, hotels and restaurants will have to close, except for takeaway food and business travel, Kurz said. Gyms, cinemas and theaters will be shuttered. Schools for students younger than 14 will stay open this time, as will shops and services like hairdressers. Restrictions on leaving the home apply only at night.

Companies shuttered by the lockdown will receive subsidies equivalent to 80% of their revenue a year earlier if they don’t fire their staff. The state wage subsidy program will be expanded again.

Women’s Tennis No. 2 Tests Positive (10:36 a.m. NY)

Simona Halep, the second-ranked women’s tennis player, said on Twitter she is in quarantine with Covid-19.

U.S. Midwest Leads Latest Increases (8:40 a.m. NY)

With the U.S. reporting almost 100,000 new cases on Friday, North Dakota led the increase in infections with a 6.8% rise in cases to 43,916, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg. Wyoming, South Dakota, Montana and Missouri had the next-biggest increases, ranging from 4.2% to 3.1%. Colorado, Kansas and Wisconsin all showed 2.4% increases.

Texas reported the most new deaths at 109.

Belgium Intensive-Care Patients Rise to 1,105 (7:32 a.m. NY)

Belgium reported 1,105 patients in intensive care units on Saturday, up 48 from the previous day and near the peak reached during the first wave of the outbreak. The nation of 11 million people, which hosts the European Union’s main institutions and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, announced a lockdown Friday amid fears that its health-care system could be overwhelmed.

Germany Adds More Than 20,000 Cases (5 p.m. HK)

Infections rose by 21,535 in the 24 hours through Saturday morning. The daily increase to 527,916 was less than Thursday’s record of 23,553, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. But it confirms a trend that cases continue to rise at levels which German Chancellor Angela Merkel called a “dramatic situation.” Deaths rose by 129, the second time this month that Germany recorded more than 100 in a day.

Merkel said in a podcast that the government would do “everything necessary” to cushion the blow to businesses from the restrictions. She will meet with business leaders on Wednesday.

U.S. Reports Record Infections for Second Day (9:50 a.m. HK)

The U.S. reported 99,325 cases Friday, the most since the start of the outbreak for a second day in a row. The record came in the final days of a presidential race in which Trump’s management of the virus is a central issue, and infections and hospitalizations are rising especially fast in several key states, including Wisconsin, Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

