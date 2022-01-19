(Bloomberg) -- Light snow will make New York roads and sidewalks slick for the Thursday morning commute as a quick storm sweeps through the city overnight.

Rain starting late Wednesday will turn to snow after 4 a.m. and linger until about noon, said Jim Connolly, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Upton, New York. There could be about 2 inches (5.1 centimeters) of total accumulation in the city’s five boroughs by the time it ends.

“We can easily downplay an inch or so, but it’s always that first inch of snow that makes your car skid into a ditch,” said Bob Oravec, a senior branch forecaster with the U.S. Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland.

Central Park has seen 6.8 inches of snow so far this season, with almost all of that falling in January. The region is 2.6 inches below a normal year, so Thursday’s totals could bring New York up to par. In addition to New York, Boston could get about 1.7 inches of snowfall and Washington could pick up 2 inches.

