(Bloomberg) -- New York and the rest of the Northeast is at risk of flooding from nonstop showers after a separate weather system dumped record rain on Northern California.

Flood watches reach from southern New Jersey to eastern Massachusetts as heavy rain promises to sweep the region through Wednesday. As much as 4 inches (10 centimeters) could fall across the region through the middle of the week before a brief respite Thursday and the showers begin again on Friday. A low-pressure system across the Midwest is getting the rain started in the East and will be joined by a second storm forming off the Atlantic coast later this week. “Whatever sun you get on Thursday, enjoy it,” said David Roth, a senior branch forecaster at the U.S. Weather Prediction Center.

On the other side of the country, Sacramento had its rainiest day in history as the powerful Pacific storm that brought the deluge starts to wind down.

Sacramento clocked 5.44 inches of rain Sunday and San Francisco had 4.02 inches, its fourth highest in records going back to the 1849 Gold Rush year, Roth said. More than 108,000 customers are without power across California, with an additional 52,000 in Washington state, according to PowerOutage.us.

“It was a good rain day” for the region, Roth said. “The rainfall for today should be less.”

California’s woes came from a system called an atmospheric river, a Pacific storm that can unleash about the same amount of water that flows out of the mouth of the Mississippi River. A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers study found such events caused 84% of flood damage across 11 western states over a 40-year period. On average, they cause about $1.1 billion in annual damage. The worst of these storms usually occur in December and January in California.

